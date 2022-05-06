Lucky lilywhite! Kildare person pockets €50k in Prize Bonds

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
This week's Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 went to lucky Prize Bond number AVO 568363 held in County Kildare.
The lucky bond was purchased in 2021.
There were over 4,500 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €290,000.
In addition to a €250,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of March, June, September and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000.
Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.
Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.
Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 0818 20 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.
Newbridge Gospel Choir singing at Newbridge Parish Race Day at the Curragh with Fr Ruairi and Bishop Denis Nulty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.