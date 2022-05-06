BREAKING: Talks take place to open two new pubs in Naas, Kildare

The Five Lamps
Two new pubs could be on the way to Naas - replacing adjacent hostelries which have been closed for some time.
It is understood that talks have been taking place about reopening both the Forge Inn and the Five Lamps premises at South Main Street.
Both form part of the Naas Shopping Centre, which is the subject of a major redevelopment proposal.
Neither pub has traded for some time.
The Forge Inn has been closed for well over a decade and the Five Lamps, which operated under a lease agreement with the centre’s previous owners, shut down at the end of October 2018.
The Forge Inn
It is understood that the most recent plans revolve around opening two “high end” bars.
A well known hospitality group, which has a number of successful enterprises trading at various locations in Ireland, is interested in opening the bars again.
This company has a number of licenced premises in some of the more upmarket addresses in Dublin as well as having operations in Cork, Belfast and Wicklow.
