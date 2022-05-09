Land owners must take responsibility for controlling drainage issues — Kildare councillor

Cllr Peter Hamilton made the comments to his fellow political representatives at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, May 6
Drainage issues on non-council owned lands need to be monitored and treated by its land owners.
That's according to a Green Party councillor based in North Kildare.
Cllr Peter Hamilton made the comments to his fellow political representatives at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, May 6, where he raised the following motion: "Can the council confirm if it owns the unmanaged strip of land and culvert between the rear gardens of Chambers Park and Oughterany Village, Kilcock?"
He referred to the area as ‘an unusual strip of land’ that has been causing ‘a nuisance’ to locals.
A representative for KCC told Cllr Hamilton that the land in question has no markings, and no Folio ID associated with it, meaning that the council cannot confirm ownership of it.
However, KCC added in its official report on the matter that the land ‘may be registered in the Registry of Deeds which is the register of property ownership in operation prior to and current to the Land Direct system of Folio IDs.’
Cllr Hamilton responded: "If that is the case, then the landowners should begin to take care of it (the drainage system on the land)."
