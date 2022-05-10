Search

10 May 2022

10 FCPNs handed out to drivers by Kildare gardaí at Monasterevin checkpoint

The checkpoint was conducted by the Naas Roads Policing Unit. Pic: File Photo

10 May 2022 10:23 AM

10 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPNs) handed out to drivers by Kildare gardaí at a checkpoint in Mayfield in Monasterevin.

The Garda Traffic account on Twitter announced yesterday that the Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a multi-agency checkpoint at Mayfield in Monasterevin.

Two vehicles were seized: one for having no insurance/NCT, the other for having no tax for 646 days.

A van and a HGV were also stopped for having serious defects. 

