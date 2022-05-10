Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, May 10

he death has occurred of Anne Baldwin (née Fealy)

St. Brigid's Tce, Clane, Kildare / Donaghmede, Dublin



Baldwin (née Fealy), Anne, St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Grange Road, Donaghmede, Dublin, May 7th 2022, unexpectedly at home, predeceased by her loving husband Robert, parents Tommy and Bridgie, sister Mary and brother Eddie, sadly missed by her loving son Michael, step-sons and daughters, sisters Carmel, Helen and Patricia, brother Mick, Tom and Gereoid, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at approx. 11:30am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Evangeline Mary Fogarty (née Dalton)

Abbey Terrace, Kildare Town, Kildare / Laois



Formerly of Clonmeen, Co. Laois. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home. Daughter of the late John and Catherine and sister of the late Patrick and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerard, daughters Elaine, Frances and Aoife, sons John, Gerard, Owen, Neil and Paul, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers David, Tom, John and Martin, sisters Frances, Geraldine and Pauline, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Anne Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 5pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Mahon

Carton Court, Maynooth, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin



Mahon, James (Jimmy), Carton Court, Maynooth and late of Simmonstown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, May 5th 2022, unexpectedly at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Pamela, his precious sons Conall and Lochlainn, sisters Margaret, Bernie and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, church family, colleagues and a large circle of friends.

Resting In Peace

Funeral Service on Wednesday (May 11th) at 12 noon in Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth (Eircode : W23V99E), followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Brigid (Birdie) Martin (née Dempsey)

Mullaghmast, Ballitore, Kildare / Athy, Kildare



Wife of the late William (Bill). Deeply regretted by her loving sons Eddie, Declan and Bill, daughters-in-law Gemma and Nicola, grandchildren Jessica, Zoe, Niamh, Chloe and Ben, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eir Code R14 TX26) from 6pm on Tuesday evening (May 10th) until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of Saints Mary and Laurence, Crookstown for Requiem Mass at 11am.

The Mass will be livestreamed, see following link https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/crookstown-webcam/. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to attend but cannot may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Sullivan

Brownstown, Curragh, Kildare



O’ Sullivan, Michael, The Cottage, Brownstown, The Curragh, suddenly at Tallaght Hospital, May 9th 2022. Predeceased by his loving wife Annie & daughter Breda. Sadly missed by his loving family, James, Michael, Ann, Margaret, Joseph & Patrick, daughters & sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday at 1pm to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2pm service. Funeral will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium