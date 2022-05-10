New library will ‘transform’ Clane, Kildare councillor says

The comments were made at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, May 6, by Cllr Pádraig McEvoy (Pictured)
A new library planned for the town of Clane will 'transform' the area, according to an Independent councillor.
The comments were made at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, May 6, by Cllr Pádraig McEvoy.
In his motion, he asked Kildare County Council (KCC) 'to update this committee on works to progress the new library in Clane.'
He said: "This will take time, but let’s be mindful that the library will transform the site.
"It will attract activity and businesses to the area," Cllr McEvoy insisted.
RESPONSE
KCC, in its response to Cllr McEvoy, said in its report at the meeting that the design lead for the library has visited the site, and confirmed that surveys have been conducted.
"They are currently working with Kildare County Council Architects and the Library Team on the design for the new library in Clane.
"Initial concepts were redesigned after meetings with the Village Centre unit owners who had concerns over loss of car parking spaces."
PLANNED MEETING TO BE RESCHEDULED
KCC added that a proposal to open an access point between the library facility and the parish car park has been rejected by the parish council.
However, the council also said that amended designs have been submitted by the Design Team, and consultation has begun with internal departments within KCC for their technical submissions.
The council's report explained: "A planned meeting with Village Centre Unit owners will be rescheduled once we have agreement on the plans from all internal departments.
"If the plans are acceptable to unit owners, they will then be submitted to the Department for Part 8 planning in the coming weeks," KCC concluded.
