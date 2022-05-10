Kildare resident was 'quoting Bible verses', Naas District Court hears

The man pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Naas District Court on Thursday, May 5.File Photograph: Naas courthouse
A Kildare resident allegedly caused criminal damage while heavily intoxicated in his home, and later began 'quoting Bible verses.'
That is according to gardaí present at Naas District Court on Thursday, May 5.
The defendant told the court that he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at his home, putting his partner in fear.
It was heard that the man smashed plates and threw his wife’s mobile phone, both of which constituted a breach of a protection order.
His solicitor, Brian Larkin, told Judge Desmond Zaidan that his client was apologetic over what happened, and had no previous convictions.
The judge ordered a probation report for the man, and adjourned the case for the report and sentencing on a date in July.
The Fianna Fáil councillor made his stance known at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, May 6. File Photo: Mayor Naoise Ó Cearúil
The contest will return with its signature of great Irish food and drinks scene descending on Dingle once more for the weekend on Friday, September 30. File Photograph: fancycrave1 via Pixabay
The Race/Run/Walk/Stroll will start at the new campus and continue for 5K along Millennium Park in Naas, and back to the school grounds for a BBQ. Pic: NCC Facebook page
The researchers are set to receive €4.8 million in funding from Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) under the Frontiers for the Future. File Pic: Maynooth University
The comments were made at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, May 6, by Cllr Pádraig McEvoy (Pictured)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.