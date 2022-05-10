Search

10 May 2022

BREAKING: Kildare County Council announce essential water works in Newbridge tomorrow

The Main Street is among the areas that will temporarily be affected. FILE PHOTO of Newbridge / GOOGLE EARTH

10 May 2022 11:45 AM

Kildare County Council has confirmed that Irish Water contractors will carry out essential works in Newbridge on Wednesday, May 11.

Water supply to the following areas will be affected from 10pm until 6am Thursday 12th May 2022: All Main Street from the Bridge back to Mc Loughlins Garage, Moorefield Drive, Standhouse Lawns, Moore Park, Moore Avenue, The Crescent, Edward Street, Moorefield Road and adjacent areas.

