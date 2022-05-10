Kildare gardaí stop car that hasn't been taxed in almost a DECADE

The Naas Roads Policing Unit seized the car. Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí stopped a car that hasn't been taxed in almost ten years.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing conducted speed checks on the M4 in North Kildare recently when they stopped the driver for speeding.
The account explained: "Using the #MobilityApp, it was found that they had no been tax for 3,446 days, as well as no insurance or NCT.
"The car was seized, (with) proceedings to follow," the account added.
