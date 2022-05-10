Takeaway on Kildare border served with closure order

A Laois take away was served with a Closure Order for breaches of food safety legislation last month.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) reported that two Closure Orders were served on food businesses during the month of April for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and officers of the FSAI. The Closure Orders were served on:

Mrs Beltons Farm Produce, Black Ditch, Brittas Bay, Wicklow and The Chef's Counter (take away), Main Street, Portarlington, Laois.

According to the HSE report on the premises in Portarlington, the order related to food issues with the cooling of food and keeping of documentation.

“Raw materials and all ingredients stored in the food business were not kept in appropriate conditions designed to prevent harmful deterioration and protected from contamination,” it noted.

It also stated: “Monitoring Procedures - There was no documented procedure for monitoring the temperature of cooling foods.”

Elsewhere during the month of April, three prosecutions were taken by the HSE in relation to: Cosmo Off-Licence, Circular Road, Tuam, Galway (two prosecutions) and The Front Room (also known as Hibernia Inn), 29 High Street, Tuam, Galway.

Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in April included failure to have effective traceability systems and procedures in place; inappropriate storage of raw materials and ingredients; a reliance on room temperature to cool foods; operating without registration or approval; failure to implement and maintain food safety procedures.

Chief Executive, FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne reminded businesses that ensuring correct and proper food safety practices are in place is crucial to protecting the health of consumers.

The Enforcement Orders in April show that some businesses have committed serious breaches of food safety procedures. Food businesses must have the appropriate registration and/or approval in place before they start to produce and place food on the market. This requirement means that food businesses will be registered and/or approved with the appropriate inspection agency to ensure food safety and protect consumer health. Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat.”

She said: “The three prosecutions taken by the HSE in April, with support from the FSAI, had a positive outcome for the protection of consumer health. The sale and supply of counterfeit alcohol is a very serious offence, as these products can cause dangerous adverse health effects and even death in some instances.”

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.