Kildare mayor unhappy with progress of Maynooth University pool

Mayor of Kildare Naoise Ó Cearúil has voiced his displeasure at the lack of progress for an appeal made regarding a swimming pool at Maynooth University (MUI).

In his motion at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, May 6, the Fianna Fáil Cllr asked: "Can the council confirm if it has progressed with a new swimming pool application with Maynooth University (MUI)?"

In its report at the meeting, KCC said that in April 2019, Kildare County Council applied to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in respect of an application from the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund to provide for a swimming pool in North Kildare at the well-known university campus.

KCC added that the application was not successful, and an appeal was submitted in respect of the decision in February 2020.

However, KCC admitted that it is still awaiting a directions over the decision regarding the appeal.

In response, Mayor Ó Cearúil said: "That appeal was made two and a half years ago, and we are only due to get an answer in a few weeks time.

"The fact that this has taken so long is an absolute joke; it is an embarrassment.

He also issued a stern warning to KCC: "If there is no update at the next MD meeting on the swimming pool, I will personally write to the Minister (of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD) for a review into the appeals process."

Mayor Ó Cearúil added that he was also confused at the delays, given that no in-depth details of construction regarding the proposed pool were disclosed, but rather only very basic planning details.

"Both KCC and Maynooth University have put a lot of money behind this project... the delay is very frustrating," Mayor Ó Cearúil concluded.

A representative for KCC told Mayor Ó Cearúil that she would keep the members of the MD involved updated regarding the university’s proposed swimming pool.