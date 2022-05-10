Search

10 May 2022

Kildare mayor unhappy with progress of Maynooth University pool

Kildare mayor unhappy with progress of Maynooth University pool

The Fianna Fáil councillor made his stance known at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, May 6. File Photo: Mayor Naoise Ó Cearúil

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

10 May 2022 5:16 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Mayor of Kildare Naoise Ó Cearúil has voiced his displeasure at the lack of progress for an appeal made regarding a swimming pool at Maynooth University (MUI).

In his motion at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, May 6, the Fianna Fáil Cllr asked: "Can the council confirm if it has progressed with a new swimming pool application with Maynooth University (MUI)?"

In its report at the meeting, KCC said that in April 2019, Kildare County Council applied to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in respect of an application from the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund to provide for a swimming pool in North Kildare at the well-known university campus.

KCC added that the application was not successful, and an appeal was submitted in respect of the decision in February 2020.

Researchers at Kildare's Maynooth University awarded nearly €5 million

However, KCC admitted that it is still awaiting a directions over the decision regarding the appeal.

In response, Mayor Ó Cearúil said: "That appeal was made two and a half years ago, and we are only due to get an answer in a few weeks time.

"The fact that this has taken so long is an absolute joke; it is an embarrassment.

He also issued a stern warning to KCC: "If there is no update at the next MD meeting on the swimming pool, I will personally write to the Minister (of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD) for a review into the appeals process."

New library will ‘transform’ Clane, Kildare councillor says

Mayor Ó Cearúil added that he was also confused at the delays, given that no in-depth details of construction regarding the proposed pool were disclosed, but rather only very basic planning details.

"Both KCC and Maynooth University have put a lot of money behind this project... the delay is very frustrating," Mayor Ó Cearúil concluded.

A representative for KCC told Mayor Ó Cearúil that she would keep the members of the MD involved updated regarding the university’s proposed swimming pool.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media