Kildare Gardaí issue advice to help avoid summer burglaries and car thefts

Gardaí have issued crime prevention advice to help avoid incidents such as burglaries and car thefts.
In many cases, people have left the doors of their homes and vehicles unlocked and are then targeted by opportunistic thieves.
The Garda advice is as follows:
• Whether you are at home or going out, turn on some lights, use timer switches.
• Lock all doors and windows, almost one in four summer time burglaries involve entry through an unsecured access point.
• Use your house alarm.
• Store keys safely; away from windows and letterboxes.
• Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.
VEHICLE SECURITY:
• When you park your vehicle, take your property with you.
• Ensure your vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a safe location.
• Store your keys safely, away from windows and letterboxes.
Criminals look for an opportunity and an unlocked door is the easiest, don’t make it easy for them!
