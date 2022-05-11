Kildare Death Notices for today Wednesday, May 11

The death has occurred of Mary Farrell

Sallins, Kildare / Manor Kilbride, Wicklow



Farrell, Mary, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Golden Hill, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Co, Wicklow, May 8th 2022, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by her loving children Yvonne, David, Mary and Patrick, sons-in-law James and Mick, grandchildren Sarah-Jane, Christopher, Coaimhe and James Jnr., great-grandsons Leon and Jake,extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Prosperous (W91 T62P) on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Manor Kilbride, Co. Wicklow for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Linda O'Rourke

Mountmellick, Laois / Nurney, Kildare



Formerly of Nurney, Co. Kildare. Suddenly, on Sunday 8th May 2022. Sadly missed by her loving children Nick and his partner Tara, Aaron and Sarah, granddaughter Lilly, parents Chris and Eileen, brothers John and Alan, sister Lorraine, sister in law Kathleen, brother in law Finbarr, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Linda Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Thursday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for cremation service at 1.45pm. The service can be viewed at at the following link:

https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of Anne Baldwin (née Fealy)

St. Brigid's Tce, Clane, Kildare / Donaghmede, Dublin



Baldwin (née Fealy), Anne, St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Grange Road, Donaghmede, Dublin, May 7th 2022, unexpectedly at home, predeceased by her loving husband Robert, parents Tommy and Bridgie, sister Mary and brother Eddie, sadly missed by her loving son Michael, step-sons and daughters, sisters Carmel, Helen and Patricia, brother Mick, Tom and Gereoid, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at approx. 11:30am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Cumiskey (née Maloney)

Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare / Longford



Cumiskey, (née Maloney), Kathleen (Kay), Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Teffia Park, Longford, May 9th 2022, peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, children Audrey, Carol, Tom, Alan and Cormac, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 5pm - 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/?msclkid=370bfb53cfab11ecbc9c08d1f38ccfa9

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230