LATEST: Plans for first-ever dog park near Kildare motorway

FILE PHOTO
A planning application has submitted to Kildare County Council in relation to a proposed dog park off the M7.
The facility is earmarked for an area beside Junction 14 Mayfield service station.
Developers Lidon Limited want to construct a proposed dog park and staff parking area.
Also in the designs are electric vehicle charging points, a bicycle stand and a smoking shelter.
The plans include an acoustic perimeter fence which would help protect the area from surrounding traffic noise.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.