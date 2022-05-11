Search

11 May 2022

Verdict of not guilty for man in Kildare accused of assaulting woman

The case was heard on Thursday, May 6, at Naas Courthouse. File Photograph

A man who was accused of assaulting a woman he was formerly romantically involved with was found not guilty by a Naas District Court judge on Thursday, May 5.

Judge Desmond Zaidan, who imposed reporting restrictions on the case, found the man not guilty of hitting the woman after she bit his tongue when he tried to kiss her on a date in December of 2020.

The complainant told the gardaí that she and the accused were former lovers, but had rekindled their friendship two months prior to the incident.

On the night in question, they began drinking and watching films.

They then moved to the kitchen area, which is when the woman claimed that the man tried to forcefully kiss her, and that she bit his tongue in self-defence.

However, the accused's legal team claimed that she had made advances on him first.

They also claimed that the man hit the woman later on in the night, but only in self-defence, after she attacked him first.

Four gardaí who worked on the case, and a friend of the complainant took to the witness stand in the case, where photographic evidence of the woman’s injuries were also displayed.

At one point, the defendant accused the judge of 'cornering' him during his questioning, a suggestion the judge said he was offended by.

Considering his verdict, Judge Zaidan said that if he were to go on the balance of probabilities, he would rule in favour of the woman, and would 'lock this man up in jail and throw away the key'.

However, he said that since the State failed to prove that he assaulted the woman beyond all reasonable doubt, and that no one was there for witness the alleged incident firsthand, he would have to find the accused not guilty.

The judge commended the complainant for her bravery during the case, while he referred to the accused as 'a mess' and 'someone who needs to get help'.

