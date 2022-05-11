Kildare man has ‘propensity for violence’, according to judge in Naas District Court

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the comments during a case heard at Naas Courthouse on Thursday, May 5
A Naas District Court judge said that he concerned for a defendant’s 'propensity for violence'.
Judge Desmond Zaidan made the comments on Thursday, May 5, about a Newbridge man accused of assaulting his ex-partner.
This offence is a contravention of Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.
Gardaí alleged that the man pushed his former partner onto a bed.
GRABBED
They claim the man also grabbed her by the hair on a date in February last.
Commenting on the case, Judge Zaidan told the defendant’s solicitor, Tim Kennelly, that he was worried by the man’s tendency for violence, pointing to previous allegations against the man relating to assault causing harm.
"Something in the future could go horribly wrong for this man... he could badly maim someone, or even end up taking someone’s life," the judge said.
Judge Zaidan adjourned the defendant’s case to a date in May.
John Costelloe, The K Club; Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland; and John Varkey Kailath, Omeir Travel Agency, at the Discover Europe Travel Summit in Dubai
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.