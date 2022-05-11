Garda advice to "lock up at night" as CCTV shows man checking front door handle as family sleeps

The man tries the handle of the front door at 4.10am
Gardaí have urged people to ensure all doors are locked at night.
Gardaí released footage of a house at 4.10am in Co Meath this week in which an individual tries the front door handle to check if it is locked.
The person then walks to the side gate and checks if it is closed too.
The house was occupied by the family who were asleep at the time.
Garda advice is as follows:
• Whether you are at home or going out, turn on some lights, use timer switches.
• Lock all doors and windows, almost one in four summer time burglaries involve entry through an unsecured access point.
• Use your house alarm.
• Store keys safely; away from windows and letterboxes.
• Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.