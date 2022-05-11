First Responder group in Kildare fundraising for new AED after vandalism incident

FILE PHOTO
Kilcock Community First Responders (CFR) have recently set up a GoFundMe campaign page to fund the repair or replacement of the AED that was vandalised outside St Joseph’s School last week.
On average Kilcock CFR respond to two call outs a week including for cardiac arrests, stroke, chest pain and choking.
This AED was placed in this location to provide fast access to an AED for the school, local community and CFR volunteers.
A spokesperson said: "Every second counts when a heart has stopped.
"To date the group have raised €195 of their €1,250 target."
See more information and donate here:
