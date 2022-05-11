Search

12 May 2022

Kildare is a big stronghold for Eurovision - but not much confidence in Ireland's entry to qualify for final

Kildare is a big stronghold for Eurovision - but not much confidence in Ireland's entry to qualify for final

Irish entry Brooke Scullion and dancers are on stage tonight

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

11 May 2022 5:22 PM

Kildare has emerged as a Eurovision stronghold, with the majority of bets being placed on this week’s song contest hailing from the Lilywhites, Irish bookie Paddy Power can reveal.

However, with the Eurovision Song Contest underway in Italy, the bookie revealed Ireland are massive odds on NOT to make it past the semi-final stage.

The betting firm also shared that almost half (46%) of all their customers are backing Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, who are huge favourites (1/2) to win the contest outright. 

By comparison, no such confidence is being shown for the Irish entry by punters, with just 8% of those having a wager on the contest, backing Ireland.

In fact, according to the Paddy Power, it’s a 1/5 shot, reflecting a probability of 83.3%, that 23-year-old Derry native Brooke Scullion and her song That’s Rich won’t make it out of their group when they hit the stage with the second batch of semi-finalists tonight.

So, it will come as no surprise to learn that the bookies make them long shots at 300/1 to win this year’s contest outright.

"We hope we’re wrong, but it’s looking like That’s Rich could be a one hit wonder in that we’ll only get to see it performed on stage in Turin once. Brooke is as likely to belt out her song again in Saturday night’s final as Marty Whelan is of popping up as one of her backing dancers,” Rachael Kane, spokesperson for Paddy Power said.

 “As for the Lilywhites being revealed as Eurovision Song Contest superfans, it’s hardly surprising that they’ve turned their attention towards Turin, given GAA supporters from that neck of the woods in particular have been starved of success for the last couple of decades,” she added. 

Most popular selections for punters are Ukraine (46%), followed by UK (10%), Sweden (8%), Poland (5%) and Spain (4%).  

While Kildare natives emerged as the most likely to bet on the song contest, across the water in the UK, punters from Dorset and Suffolk were identified by Paddy Power as being Eurovision hotspots in terms of customer interest. And in Scotland, less surprisingly, it’s Edinburgh City.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media