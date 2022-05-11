Gardaí investigating assault in Kildare town

Garda Station lantern
Gardaí in Kildare town are investigating an assault on a man at around 8pm on Wednesday, May 4.
The victim was walking along Grey Abbey Road near Aldi when a group of males approached him and asked for cigarettes.
One of the group then punched the injured party and he sustained a black eye.
The group then fled from the scene.
Anybody with information is asked to contacted gardaí in Kildare.
