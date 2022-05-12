Kildare Town Heritage Centre shortlisted for national award

Kildare Town Heritage Centre has been shortlisted in the 2022 .IE Digital Town Awards.

A total of 13 counties have had one or more projects nominated including Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Kerry, Limerick, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo

A spokesperson said: “We are seeing great examples of how communities and community leaders have stepped up and adopted new ways of thinking and doing, with digital tools and innovation helping them to not only survive but thrive.”

Kildare Town Heritage Centre has been shortlisted for a national award in the Digital Tourism category, sponsored this year by AIB Merchant Services.

Their project “Innovative Digital Tourism in Ireland’s Ancient East” project was recognised for its development of an integrated and updated multi-language tourism offering – including a virtual reality experience.

Now in its second year, the .IE Digital Town Awards honour local town projects and people that are using digital innovation, technologies, and digital-first thinking for the betterment of towns, citizens, and services in the community.

The awards were launched as part of €1 million investment announced by .IE in 2021. There are 7 award categories for digital projects in the areas of education, tourism, business, and community, with three special awards recognising a Digital Changemaker, Digital Rising Star, Digital Local Hero. An Overall Winner will also be announced at the gala awards ceremony next month.

During the shortlisting process, the judging panel looked for digitally motivated community leaders who demonstrated digital thinking to creatively problem-solve and develop innovative ideas that ‘disrupt’ and enhance towns and communities.

The overall winners will be announced at the gala awards ceremony which will take place on 8 June.

Commenting on the announcement, Oonagh McCutcheon, National Director of the .IE Digital Town Programme, said:

“We are proud to announce our shortlist of projects for this year’s .IE Digital Town Awards. Last year’s winners set the bar exceptionally high, and this year we are again seeing great examples of how towns and community leaders are stepping up and adopting new ways of thinking and doing, with digital tools and innovation helping them to not only survive but thrive.

“Whether it is creating an online visitor experience to drive tourism in a town or a digital voucher scheme to encourage local commerce, there are many inspiring examples of everyday champions and digital leaders in our communities that are transforming local life and society in innovative and creative ways.

“Those shortlisted in today’s announcement have demonstrated impressive digital improvements and enhancements in their local town, and we are delighted to be able to honour and recognise their efforts.

“We look forward to celebrating these achievements with all our finalists at the gala awards event next month.”

The .IE Digital Town Awards, announced by .IE in 2021 as part of its overall .IE Digital Town programme, is part of four-year €1 million investment initiative focused on digital enhancement and digital technology adoption in Ireland’s towns.

This year, the .IE Digital Town Awards welcomes category sponsors Western Development Commission, Connected Hubs, Vodafone, and AIB Merchant Services.