Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, May 12

The death has occurred of Olive Harrison (née Keogh)

Coolelan, Rathangan, Kildare, R51 FC44 / Offaly



Harrison Olive (nee Keogh) Coolelan, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, May 11th 2022, peacefully in (her 99th year) at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, son Brian, grand children Suzanne Harrison & Robert Checkley, grand daughter in law Emily Rowe & great grand child Holly O'Dowd. Olive was a devoted & much loved mother & will be sadly missed by her children, Deirdre (Checkley), Noelene (Corcoran), Jackie, Mary (Lennon), Aidan, Gerard, Olive (Rowe) & Paschal, as well as her daughters in law, sons in law, 23 grandchildren, 19 great grand children, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

May Olive rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (May 12th) from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock (Eircode R51 FC44)

Removal on Friday evening (May 13th) from her home to arrive at the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan for 7 o'clock.

Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Olive's mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

The death has occurred of Sr. Dolores FITZGERALD

4 Pinewood Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow / Monasterevin, Kildare



Sr. Dolores Fitzgerald, May 11th 2022 (peacefully) in the gentle care of the District Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Ann, Ballykelly, Monasterevin and her nephew Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Michael and Tom, sisters Alice, Théresè and Ella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, her Mercy Community, Carlow Cathedral Parish teams past and present, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Thursday afternoon from 2pm with prayers at 4.45pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Requiescat in Pace.

The reception and funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The death has occurred of Marie Walsh (née Checkly)

The Meadows, Cornelscourt, Morristown, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, at St Vincent Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late Jim Walsh. Sadly missed by her loving sister Anne, brothers Tony, Charlie and Walter, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

he death has occurred of Mary Farrell

Sallins, Kildare / Manor Kilbride, Wicklow



Farrell, Mary, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Golden Hill, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Co, Wicklow, May 8th 2022, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by her loving children Yvonne, David, Mary and Patrick, sons-in-law James and Mick, grandchildren Sarah-Jane, Christopher, Coaimhe and James Jnr., great-grandsons Leon and Jake,extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Prosperous (W91 T62P) on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Manor Kilbride, Co. Wicklow for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Alice Nolan (née Byrne)

Hobartstown House, Castledermot, Kildare / Baltinglass, Wicklow



Alice Nolan née Byrne, Hobartstown House, Castledermot, Co. Kildare and formerly of Carrigeen, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow – peacefully on 9th May 2022; beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family Anne, Mary, Bernie, James, Helen, Paddy, Caroline, Fionuala and Ailish, sisters Stasia and Phil, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Alice rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R14 FP63) on Thursday from 2 o’c until 8 o’c. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot on Friday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in Moone Cemetery. Alice’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.churchservices.tv/castledermot.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

