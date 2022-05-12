Work starts on new café coming to Tesco store in Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Works have begun on the construction of a single storey café building in the Tesco store in Maynooth.
The 283 square metre gross floor area premises will be located in the Carton Retail Park campus on the Dublin Road.
The facility will be used for the preparation and sale of food and beverages for consumption on and off the premises.
Also in the designs is an external seating area and landscaping.
A total of eight bicycle parking spaces will be created with the realignment of car parking spaces.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €500,000, according to Construction Information Services database.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.