KILDARE UPDATE: Walk-in clinics for second booster shot at Punchestown vaccination centre

The HSE is advising those who are eligible for a second Covid-19 booster shot to attend this weekend's walk-on clinics at Punchestown vaccination centre.

"Have you booked your appointment yet for your second Covid-19 booster vaccination? Anyone aged over 65 is now eligible to receive their second booster. You can get your second Covid-19 booster by booking an appointment on HSE.ie or by attending a walk-in clinic at Punchestown Covid Vaccination Centres, Punchestown Racecourse, Naas on Friday May 13, 10am to 5pm; Saturday afternoon May 14, 2pm to 5pm and Sunday May 15, 10am to 5pm.

People can book their slot via https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid- 19-vaccine-booster-dose/. HSE Live are available to support with booking and appointment if required on Freephone: 1800 700 700

Self-scheduled and walk-in clinics are open for children aged 5-11 to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations in Punchestown Covid Vaccination Centre on Saturday morning between 10am-12:15pm. 5-11 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Self-scheduled and walk-in clinics are open for those aged 12-29 to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations in Punchestown Covid Vaccination Centre on Thursday between 11am and 7pm. 12-15 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Self-scheduled and walk-in clinics are open for people 30 years and older are also available. Punchestown Covid Vaccination Centre is open on Friday 10am -5pm, Saturday afternoon 2pm to 5pm and Sunday 10am -5pm. Over 65s and older due who are eligible for their second booster may attend this clinic.

"Please do not attend a vaccination centre if you have Covid-19; if you have symptoms of Covid-19 or if you have been told to self-isolate. It is also important to check your eligibility online especially if you have been ill with COVID-19 recently. You can do this on HSE.ie before you book your appointment. Get boosted, stay safe, and continue our efforts to protect those most vulnerable from the virus," said the HSE.