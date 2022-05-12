Search

12 May 2022

KILDARE UPDATE: Walk-in clinics for second booster shot at Punchestown vaccination centre

This weekend

File photo: Punchestown Vaccination Centre

12 May 2022 12:50 PM

The HSE is advising those who are eligible for a second Covid-19 booster shot to attend this weekend's walk-on clinics at Punchestown vaccination centre. 

"Have you booked your appointment yet for your second Covid-19 booster vaccination? Anyone aged over 65 is now eligible to receive their second booster. You can get your second Covid-19 booster by booking an appointment on HSE.ie  or by attending a walk-in clinic at Punchestown Covid Vaccination Centres, Punchestown Racecourse, Naas on Friday May 13, 10am to 5pm; Saturday afternoon May 14, 2pm to 5pm and Sunday May 15, 10am to 5pm.

People can book their slot via https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid- 19-vaccine-booster-dose/. HSE Live are available to support with booking and appointment if required on Freephone: 1800 700 700

Self-scheduled and walk-in clinics are open for children aged 5-11 to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations in Punchestown Covid Vaccination Centre on Saturday morning between 10am-12:15pm. 5-11 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Self-scheduled and walk-in clinics are open for those aged 12-29 to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations in Punchestown Covid Vaccination Centre on Thursday between 11am and 7pm. 12-15 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

 Self-scheduled and walk-in clinics are open for people 30 years and older are also available. Punchestown Covid Vaccination Centre is open on Friday 10am -5pm, Saturday afternoon 2pm to 5pm and Sunday 10am -5pm. Over 65s and older due who are eligible for their second booster may attend this clinic.

"Please do not attend a vaccination centre if you have Covid-19; if you have symptoms of Covid-19 or if you have been told to self-isolate. It is also important to check your eligibility online especially if you have been ill with COVID-19 recently. You can do this on HSE.ie before you book your appointment. Get boosted, stay safe, and continue our efforts to protect those most vulnerable from the virus," said the HSE. 

Local News

