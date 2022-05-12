Car overturns on road between Blessington and Naas in Kildare

The vehicle at the scene / PHOTO: Wicklow Fire Service
This was the scene when a vehicle overturned on the road between Naas and Blessington yesterday.
Wicklow Fire Service attended the scene and were assisted by Gardaí and the National Ambulance Service.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.