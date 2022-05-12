Call for pedestrian crossing at busy roundabout between Newbridge and Kildare town

The Curragh Racecourse Roundabout / PHOTO: googlemaps
Kildare County Council said it will have to source funding to install a pedestrian crossing between Newbridge and the Curragh Racecourse.
The issue was raised by Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer at a recent meeting of the local Municipal District.
Cllr O’Dwyer said that people try to cross the R445 at the Horse Racing Ireland offices but added that it is “very dangerous.”
The politician added: “A signal-controlled pedestrian crossing at this location would open up this side of the Curragh to walking routes which lead to Kildare town.”
A response from the council said that funding would have to be obtained for any works to take place at the location.
A spokesperson said: “Given the location of the proposed crossing point it is recommended that a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing (push button unit) be provided at this location.
“As no current funds are allocated for the provision of the crossing, a future scheme or external funding will have to be identified.”
Kildare manager Brian Flanagan is interviewed by TG4 before the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Kildare in Cavan. Photo by Seb Daly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.