Over €219,000 for 53 local projects in Kildare - Is your area included?

The government has announced that grants of €219,744 will be earmarked for 53 local projects in Kildare under the Community Activities Fund 2021.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, have today announced the successful projects in Kildare under the 2021 Community Activities Fund.
The 2021 Community Activities Fund was launched in November 2021 with funding of €9 million available. Kildare received an allocation of €296,027 from the Department under the fund. The key theme of the fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.
The Community Activities Fund is a once off fund provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from the Local Authority, in each area.
Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to announce almost €220,000 in funding for 53 local projects across Kildare today as part of my Department’s Community Activities Fund. Through ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during COVID-19. While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”
Minister Humphreys added: “As we make our way out of the pandemic I hope this funding will allow these community groups to continue their great work. This funding also builds on the over 8,000 projects already supported under my Department’s Community Enhancement Programme over the last number of years. I would like to thank Kildare County Council and Local Community Development Committee for their assistance in administering this fund.”
The local groups who will benefit are listed below:
13th Kildare Clane Scouts
€3,355
Painting and running costs
7th Kildare Rathangan Scouts
€2,214
Running costs
Allenwood Scouts
€1,052.18
Running costs. Shelving and equipment
Ardclough Youth Theatre
€4,238.96
Laptop, rent and operating costs
Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch
€1,000.00
IT equipment
Ashgrove Derrinturn Residents Association
€1,000.00
IT equipment and tools
Athy Community Family Resource Centre
€3,873.20
Insurance and equipment
Brownstown Community Laney Hall
€5,000
Running costs
Caragh Celtic FC
€2,082.15
Lawnmower and running costs
Carbury Ladies Group
€935
Insurance
Celbridge Community First Responder Group
€570.77
Insurance
Community Cancer Caregivers
€5,076.92
Running costs
Foróige Drug Prevention and Education Initiative
€3,991.67
Renovate the Rosconnell Community Centre and equipment
Griese Youth Theatre and Children's Drama
€3,141.75
Running costs and equipment
John Sullivan Centre (Irish Wheelchair Association) Clane
€10,000
IT equipment
Kilcock Scouts
€9,914.60
Roof repairs
Kilcullen Community Centre
€7,372.62
Equipment
Kildare Down Syndrome Ireland
€5,746.39
Running costs
Kildare Town Community Garden
€420
Equipment and running costs
Kildare Volunteer Centre
€4,653.90
Office equipment
Kingdom Life House Limited by Guarantee
€2,278
IT equipment and running costs
Leixlip Project (In Sync)
€4,670
IT equipment
Leixlip Youth Premises Group
€10,000
Running costs
McAuley Place
€4,547.77
Replacement of equipment
Monasterevin Blueway Kayak Club
€4,620
Equipment
Monasterevin Community Centre CLG
€3,707
Maintenance of building/premises and equipment
Monasterevin Daycare Centre
€1,500
Insurance
Monasterevin Sustainable Energy Community CLG
€1,113
Running costs
Monasterevin Tidy Towns CLG
€10,000
Maintenance of building/premises and Audit & Accountancy Fees
Monasterevin Youth Action
€1,712.80
Running costs
Na Fianna Men’s Shed
€270.60
Running costs
Newbridge Community Development
€1,042
Running costs
Newbridge Family Resource Centre
€3,155.95
Lawnmower and equipment for sensory garden
Newbridge Youth Training & Development Centre (YTDC)
€1,392.35
Equipment
Newtown Community Group
€720
IT equipment and running costs
Peter Bradley Foundation t/a Acquired Brain Injury Ireland
€4,495
Equipment and rent
Prosperous Dramatic Society
€3,000
Rent
Rathangan Community Association Ltd
€10,000
Running costs
Rathangan Day Care Centre
€2,905.69
Upgrading of lighting, lawnmower and running costs
Rathangan Women's Shed
€1,440
Running costs and equipment
Robertstown Community Amenities Association
€2,992
Audit & Accountancy fees
St Laurence’s Community Complex
€10,000
Equipment and running costs
St. Brigid’s Boxing Club Kildare Town
€2,000
Equipment, running costs and maintenance of building/premises
Suncroft Community Outreach Group
€1,575.45
Running costs
The Hive Youth Hub, Kildare Town
€10,000
Repair to heating system and running costs
The Piers Café and Community Shop CLG
€7,356.98
Equipment and maintenance of building/premises
Timahoe Community Council
€6,923.50
Equipment and Insurance
St Mary's Band
€4,460
Running costs
Caragh Community Centre
€6,208.65
Running costs
Monread FC
€4,379
Running costs
Ardclough Village Centre Ltd
€5,909.43
Utility bills and boiler house repairs
Raheens GAA Club
€3,500
Renovation work and running costs
Ros Glas Hurling and Camogie Club
€6,230
Running costs, equipment and maintenance costs
