Over €219,000 for 53 local projects in Kildare - Is your area included?

The government has announced that grants of €219,744 will be earmarked for 53 local projects in Kildare under the Community Activities Fund 2021.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, have today announced the successful projects in Kildare under the 2021 Community Activities Fund.

The 2021 Community Activities Fund was launched in November 2021 with funding of €9 million available. Kildare received an allocation of €296,027 from the Department under the fund. The key theme of the fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

The Community Activities Fund is a once off fund provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from the Local Authority, in each area.

Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to announce almost €220,000 in funding for 53 local projects across Kildare today as part of my Department’s Community Activities Fund. Through ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during COVID-19. While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”

Minister Humphreys added: “As we make our way out of the pandemic I hope this funding will allow these community groups to continue their great work. This funding also builds on the over 8,000 projects already supported under my Department’s Community Enhancement Programme over the last number of years. I would like to thank Kildare County Council and Local Community Development Committee for their assistance in administering this fund.”

The local groups who will benefit are listed below:



13th Kildare Clane Scouts

€3,355

Painting and running costs



7th Kildare Rathangan Scouts

€2,214

Running costs



Allenwood Scouts

€1,052.18

Running costs. Shelving and equipment



Ardclough Youth Theatre

€4,238.96

Laptop, rent and operating costs



Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch

€1,000.00

IT equipment



Ashgrove Derrinturn Residents Association

€1,000.00

IT equipment and tools



Athy Community Family Resource Centre

€3,873.20

Insurance and equipment



Brownstown Community Laney Hall

€5,000

Running costs



Caragh Celtic FC

€2,082.15

Lawnmower and running costs



Carbury Ladies Group

€935

Insurance



Celbridge Community First Responder Group

€570.77

Insurance



Community Cancer Caregivers

€5,076.92

Running costs



Foróige Drug Prevention and Education Initiative

€3,991.67

Renovate the Rosconnell Community Centre and equipment



Griese Youth Theatre and Children's Drama

€3,141.75

Running costs and equipment



John Sullivan Centre (Irish Wheelchair Association) Clane

€10,000

IT equipment



Kilcock Scouts

€9,914.60

Roof repairs



Kilcullen Community Centre

€7,372.62

Equipment



Kildare Down Syndrome Ireland

€5,746.39

Running costs



Kildare Town Community Garden

€420

Equipment and running costs



Kildare Volunteer Centre

€4,653.90

Office equipment



Kingdom Life House Limited by Guarantee

€2,278

IT equipment and running costs



Leixlip Project (In Sync)

€4,670

IT equipment



Leixlip Youth Premises Group

€10,000

Running costs



McAuley Place

€4,547.77

Replacement of equipment



Monasterevin Blueway Kayak Club

€4,620

Equipment



Monasterevin Community Centre CLG

€3,707

Maintenance of building/premises and equipment



Monasterevin Daycare Centre

€1,500

Insurance



Monasterevin Sustainable Energy Community CLG

€1,113

Running costs



Monasterevin Tidy Towns CLG

€10,000

Maintenance of building/premises and Audit & Accountancy Fees



Monasterevin Youth Action

€1,712.80

Running costs



Na Fianna Men’s Shed

€270.60

Running costs



Newbridge Community Development

€1,042

Running costs



Newbridge Family Resource Centre

€3,155.95

Lawnmower and equipment for sensory garden



Newbridge Youth Training & Development Centre (YTDC)

€1,392.35

Equipment



Newtown Community Group

€720

IT equipment and running costs



Peter Bradley Foundation t/a Acquired Brain Injury Ireland

€4,495

Equipment and rent



Prosperous Dramatic Society

€3,000

Rent



Rathangan Community Association Ltd

€10,000

Running costs



Rathangan Day Care Centre

€2,905.69

Upgrading of lighting, lawnmower and running costs



Rathangan Women's Shed

€1,440

Running costs and equipment



Robertstown Community Amenities Association

€2,992

Audit & Accountancy fees



St Laurence’s Community Complex

€10,000

Equipment and running costs



St. Brigid’s Boxing Club Kildare Town

€2,000

Equipment, running costs and maintenance of building/premises



Suncroft Community Outreach Group

€1,575.45

Running costs



The Hive Youth Hub, Kildare Town

€10,000

Repair to heating system and running costs



The Piers Café and Community Shop CLG

€7,356.98

Equipment and maintenance of building/premises



Timahoe Community Council

€6,923.50

Equipment and Insurance



St Mary's Band

€4,460

Running costs



Caragh Community Centre

€6,208.65

Running costs



Monread FC

€4,379

Running costs



Ardclough Village Centre Ltd

€5,909.43

Utility bills and boiler house repairs



Raheens GAA Club

€3,500

Renovation work and running costs



Ros Glas Hurling and Camogie Club

€6,230

Running costs, equipment and maintenance costs



