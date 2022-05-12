Search

12 May 2022

Gardaí searches seize watches and BMWs in searches in Kildare and Dublin

Gardaí searches seize watches and BMWs in searches in Kildare and Dublin

Gardaí seized two BMWs and Breitling and Armani watches

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

12 May 2022 6:49 PM

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in Cos Kildare and Dublin today. 

The search operation was conducted by Bureau officers and supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Tallaght District Drug Unit, Naas District Drug Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

The operation involved searches at five locations including residential and commercial addresses. 

Three bank accounts containing funds of €340,000 were identified and restrained during the course of the operation. In addition, the following assets were also seized:

• 212 Registration BMW X6
• 141 Registration BMW X5
• Breitling Watch
• Two Armani Watches

A Garda statement added: "Electronic devices and documentation were also seized during the course of the search operation.

"This morning’s search operation was conducted as part of a CAB proceeds of crime investigation, into assets accrued by an individual linked to an East European Organised Criminal Group (OCG) which is involved in drug trafficking.

"Today’s operation marks a significant development in the ongoing CAB proceeds of crime investigation."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media