Gardaí searches seize watches and BMWs in searches in Kildare and Dublin

Gardaí seized two BMWs and Breitling and Armani watches
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in Cos Kildare and Dublin today.
The search operation was conducted by Bureau officers and supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Tallaght District Drug Unit, Naas District Drug Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.
The operation involved searches at five locations including residential and commercial addresses.
Three bank accounts containing funds of €340,000 were identified and restrained during the course of the operation. In addition, the following assets were also seized:
• 212 Registration BMW X6
• 141 Registration BMW X5
• Breitling Watch
• Two Armani Watches
A Garda statement added: "Electronic devices and documentation were also seized during the course of the search operation.
"This morning’s search operation was conducted as part of a CAB proceeds of crime investigation, into assets accrued by an individual linked to an East European Organised Criminal Group (OCG) which is involved in drug trafficking.
"Today’s operation marks a significant development in the ongoing CAB proceeds of crime investigation."
