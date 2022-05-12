BREAKING: Dramatic CCTV images of cash in transit robbery outside Kildare bank shown in court

CCTV images which show an armed man carrying out a robbery on a cash in transit van were shown in a Naas courtroom today.

Graham Doyle, 35, whose address was given as Apartment 11, The Iona, Prospect Hill, Finglas, appeared at Naas Circuit Court this afternoon.

At a Circuit Court hearing in Drogheda on March 29, he pleaded guilty to robbery at Main Street, Clane, on May 30, 2019.

Detective Garda Wayne Kelly recalled that a cash delivery was being made to the AIB on Clane’s main street at around 2pm.

The CCTV images showed a man, identified as the defendant, approach the driver and pull the cash box from his grasp. The defendant had a small black handgun in his hand.

The driver could be seen trying to activate an emergency device immediately.

The box contained €50,000 and the court was told by the garda that the defendant was assisted by another male, who was standing in the street.

Cameras captured them on the street before they escaped by climbing over railings on the opposite side of the street near the church and made their way to the car park at Manzor’s, before escaping in a white transit van.

Det Gda Kelly said the vehicle’s registration details were noted.

It was found burnt out two days later and a previous owner said it had been sold to a man from Finglas.

The court was told that three Dublin-based gardaí identified the defendant from the CCTV images, which Det Gda Kelly said were collected from a number of places.

The images showed that the defendant was wearing gloves and sunglasses.

Det Gda Kelly said the defendant had 23 previous convictions at the time.

Following the incident in Clane, the defendant was charged in relation to another robbery having been apprehended following a chase in Ratoath in January 2020.

Det Gda Kelly said the defendant was carrying a firearm during this incident. He received a seven year term, with two and a half years suspended.

None of the money taken in the Clane robbery was recovered and the second individual was not identified.

Security van driver James Keating said in a victim impact statement that he needed medication to help him sleep following the incident during which he was in fear for his life.

He was on medication for a year and still takes sleeping pills.

As a result of the incident, which cost him €300 in medication, he has to phone in sick and never did previously.

“I loved my job but now I fear being robbed and I am always looking out. My family worries and want me to give up my job,” he said in a statement. He also said he cannot believe it happened to him and has dreams about the incident and wakes up sweating.

“I wish it would end, it was a horrible experience”, he added.

The court also heard that he had to get medication when going to court and he said he hopes it will happen to no one else.

Senior counsel Michael Lynn said there was no suggestion of gangland criminal involvement in the incident.

He said the defendant had been very constructive in prison, mentoring other prisoners on mental health issues by “providing collegiate support” as well as undertaking a soccer training course.

He said the defendant expresses the sincerest regret and deepest apologies.

“He’s had 14 months to reflect and nothing of this kind will happen again,” said Mr Lynn.

The court heard that the mother of one of his children described him as a loving father, son and friend, who had taken care of his elderly parents.

The mother of the other child said he was a daily carer for his father and was highly regarded by an employer.

“He feels he has let his parents down, he comes from a good family,” added Mr Lynn, who said gambling was a contributory factor.

“It appears to have been an episode of utter madness, he’s let down his children who are missing out on the presence of their father and this will be a heavy burden for him to carry,” he added.

Judge Martina Baxter adjourned the matter to June 20 for finalisation (sentencing), remanding the defendant in custody.