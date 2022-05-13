Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, May 13

The death has occurred of Sandra Sagar (née Coburn)

Athy, Kildare / Bagenalstown, Carlow



Sandra Sagar née Coburn, Wakefield, U.K. & formerly Athy, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, on April 25th, 2022, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Paddy & Kathleen Coburn.

Sandra, was a much loved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her husband Peter, daughter Orlaith, brother Padraig, sister-in-law Marion, nieces Anna & Grace, aunts, uncles, relatives and her many friends.

May Sandra Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday 16th May. Funeral arriving to Saint Peter & Paul's Church, Wakefield for Funeral Mass at 1pm on Tuesday (17th) followed by interment at Crigglestone Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link

https://us02web.zoom.us/i/89804343034

The death has occurred of Damien Dowling

Lipstown Lower, Narraghmore, Kildare



Beloved husband of Mary and adored father of Dorian. Deeply regretted by his loving family, mother Elizabeth, brother Eamon, sisters Anna, Lisa and Patricia, mother in law Lily, father in law Paddy, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

The family would like to say Thank You to the staff of Tallaght Oncology day ward, St Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh and the Kildare West Wicklow palliative care team.

A Humanist service will take place this Saturday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 2:15pm.

House Private.

No flowers please.

Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St Brigid's Hospice.

The death has occurred of Olive Harrison (née Keogh)

Coolelan, Rathangan, Kildare, R51 FC44 / Offaly



Harrison Olive (nee Keogh) Coolelan, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, May 11th 2022, peacefully in (her 99th year) at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, son Brian, grand children Suzanne Harrison & Robert Checkley, grand daughter in law Emily Rowe & great grand child Holly O'Dowd. Olive was a devoted & much loved mother & will be sadly missed by her children, Deirdre (Checkley), Noelene (Corcoran), Jackie, Mary (Lennon), Aidan, Gerard, Olive (Rowe) & Paschal, as well as her daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, 23 grandchildren, 19 great grand children, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

May Olive rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (May 12th) from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock (Eircode R51 FC44)

Removal on Friday evening (May 13th) from her home to arrive at the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan for 7 o'clock.

Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Olive's mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

The death has occurred of Anna MCGUINNESS

Kilteel, Kildare



McGuinness (Kilteel, Co. Kildare) – May 11, 2022, (peacefully), at Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge, Anna, predeceased by her brother Seamus and sister Kathleen (Sr. Consolata); Sadly missed by her loving nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday to The Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel arriving for 12 noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas. Ph: 045 897397.

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis”

The death has occurred of Marie Walsh (née Checkly)

The Meadows, Cornelscourt, Morristown, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Dundrum, Dublin. Peacefully, at St Vincent Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late Jim Walsh. Sadly missed by her loving sister Anne, brothers Tony, Charlie and Walter, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Friday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 10am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Marie's cremation service will be live streamed from 12.15pm on https://www.mountjerome.ie