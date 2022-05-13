LATEST: Green light for new trucker's lounge at Kildare service station

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A truck driver's lounge has been granted permission for the Junction 14 Mayfield facility off the M7 near Monasterevin.
Owners Lidon Ltd applied for planning permission to Kildare Co Council for the single-storey development.
As part of the plans, a canopy with signage would be also be installed at a fuel dispenser area.
The recently refurbished motorway facility has outlets such as Supermacs, Papa John's, Zambrero, Chopped, Subway, Insomnia Coffee, Gino's Gelato, Mayfield Fare, Spar and Texaco.
