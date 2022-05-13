Kildare's Jimmy O'Brien hits 50 appearances as Leinster side named for Champions Cup semi-final

Head coach Leo Cullen has named his Leinster Rugby team to take on Toulouse in the last four of the Heineken Champions Cup at Aviva Stadium. Kick off is at 3pm and the match is live on BT Sport and RTÉ Radio One. In the starting XV, winger Jimmy O'Brien will make his 50th appearance for the province as part of a back three that also contains Hugo Keenan and James Lowe.

Cullen has made one change to the matchday squad that conquered Leicester Tigers in England last weekend with Ciarán Frawley coming in ahead of Tommy O'Brien on the replacements bench. Former Ireland U-20 captain O'Brien sadly suffered an ACL injury this week ruling him out of the remainder of the campaign and beyond.

In midfield, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continue their partnership while captain Johnny Sexton and last weekend's Heineken star of the match Jamison Gibson-Park complete the backs. Up front, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong retain their spots.

As do Ross Molony and James Ryan, who came through his return from injury with no issues last weekend. Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, a try-scorer against Leicester, and Jack Conan are once again Cullen and Co's choice in the back row.

Frawley is the one change on the bench with last week's European debutant Joe McCarthy holding onto his spot. Long-serving prop Cian Healy is in line for his 99th appearance in the competition should he be introduced. They're joined by Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala'alatoa, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne.

Leinster Rugby team v Toulouse (appearances in brackets):

15. Hugo Keenan (42)

14. Jimmy O'Brien (49)

13. Garry Ringrose (98)

12. Robbie Henshaw (64)

11. James Lowe (63)

10. Johnny Sexton (181) CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (112)

1. Andrew Porter (87)

2. Rónan Kelleher (34)

3. Tadhg Furlong (123)

4. Ross Molony (135)

5. James Ryan (54)

6. Caelan Doris (51)

7. Josh van der Flier (110)

8. Jack Conan (113)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (25)

17. Cian Healy (244)

18. Michael Ala'alatoa (21)

19. Joe McCarthy (6)

20. Rhys Ruddock (207)

21. Luke McGrath (171)

22. Ross Byrne (124)

23. Ciarán Frawley (52)

Referee - Karl Dickson (RFU)