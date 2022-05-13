Vehicles seized and one driver arrested on the spot by Kildare Gardaí

Vehicles being seized / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit recently were operating a Multi-Agency Checkpoint this week where they seized three vehicles.
One vehicle was driven by a Unaccompanied Learner Driver with No Tax or NCT.
This driver also tested positive for cannabis and was arrested at the scene.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
