Lucky Lilywhite! Small bet for Kildare punter lands a €23,000 pay day

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A horse racing punter in County Kildare is celebrating this week after a winning streak saw them scoop a five-figure boost to their finances.
The anonymous winner picked out three horses on Thursday via their online BoyleSports account and struck a simple €25 treble on them all winning.
The three winners were Lieutenant Highway in the 6.10 race at 3/1, Steppenwolf in the 6.45 at great odds of 20/1 and The Abbey in the 7.20 who obliged at 10/1.
With three winners in a row, the lucky winner was able to refresh their online account to see a grand total of €23,100 sitting in their balance.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Picking out three winners in a row is not easy, so our customer in County Kildare deserves all the plaudits for picking so shrewdly.
"They have been rewarded with over €23,000 and we send our congratulations on their big win.”
The 24-year-old defendant previously appeared before the courthouse on Monday, May 9. File Photograph: Naas District Court
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.