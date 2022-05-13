Lucky Lilywhite! Small bet for Kildare punter lands a €23,000 pay day

A horse racing punter in County Kildare is celebrating this week after a winning streak saw them scoop a five-figure boost to their finances.

The anonymous winner picked out three horses on Thursday via their online BoyleSports account and struck a simple €25 treble on them all winning.

The three winners were Lieutenant Highway in the 6.10 race at 3/1, Steppenwolf in the 6.45 at great odds of 20/1 and The Abbey in the 7.20 who obliged at 10/1.

With three winners in a row, the lucky winner was able to refresh their online account to see a grand total of €23,100 sitting in their balance.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Picking out three winners in a row is not easy, so our customer in County Kildare deserves all the plaudits for picking so shrewdly.

"They have been rewarded with over €23,000 and we send our congratulations on their big win.”