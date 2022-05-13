Search

13 May 2022

Delays in alleged €1.5 million drugs case in Kildare Court

Allegations

Delays in alleged €1.5 million drugs case in Kildare Court

The 24-year-old defendant previously appeared before the courthouse on Monday, May 9. File Photograph: Naas District Court

Reporter:

Court reporter

13 May 2022 3:02 PM

The case of an Albanian man accused of harbouring €1.5 million worth of drugs in Newbridge has been delayed due to the absence of a translator at Naas District Court on Thursday, May 12.

The court was told by solicitor Fergal Boyle, who represented Klevist Shehaj, with an address listed as 20 Liffey Mill, Athgarvan, Newbridge, that a translator would be required for his client.

However, it was revealed that the Albanian translator required was absent due to illness.

The 24-year-old defendant previously appeared before the courthouse on Monday, May 9.

Mr Shehaj is accused of harbouring approximately €420,000 of suspected cocaine and €1.12 million of suspected cannabis at
a number of properties in Newbridge, following a search conducted on May 7 last.

Suspected mixing agents and other drug paraphernalia were also seized on the date in question.

The defendant is alleged to have committed two Section 3 offences and two Section 15 offences in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

All of the drugs seized have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The alleged discovery is the result of a number of Operation Tara searches in Kildare and Meath by An Garda Síochana, which also yielded over €39,000 in cash.

CRITICISM

Judge Desmond Zaidan said to Mr Boyle that he should write a letter of complaint to the service that provides translators for the court.

Although Mr Boyle insisted that his client, who appeared via video link, consented to proceeding without a translator, the judge argued that the lack of a translator left the staff at Naas Courthouse 'running around like headless chickens.

"This is not the first time the service has let the court down, they could have at least had the courtesy to tell us that the translator would be absent," Judge Zaidan said.

The judge also urged Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly to write to the Garda Commissioner about the issue: 'Someone has to spell it out in black and white.

"It is the defendant’s right to have a translator if English isn’t his first language," the judge added.

Judge Zaidan agreed to remand the defendant in custody until the case returns on May 26. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media