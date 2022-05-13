Kildare County Council announce temporary road closure in the Naas Municipal District

Diversions will be in place. File pic
A temporary road closure in the Naas Municipal District has been planned for next week, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.
KCC said that the closure will be in place at L-6038 Rathmore Village from Monday, May 16 to Thursday, May 19 2022.
KCC also said that diversions will be in place, and that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
