June Fest 2022 is back to its best after two years of online events

June sees the return of Newbridge’s arts, heritage and community festival. After two years of online events and activities due to Covid-19 restrictions, up to 30 live events are planned across the month with a focus on the June Bank Holiday Weekend. In the mix are children’s art, teen writing, music and dance along with old favourites like the Monster Family Fun Day on Monday 6 June sponsored by Glenveagh.

With just weeks to go, June Fest regulars Yarn Bomb and CelticCon are all set, alongside new projects focussing on the creativity of our young people - a Short Story Competition for Teens, plus an Art Project/Exhibition in partnership with St. Conleth and Mary's National School.

Charity Expo returns to showcase Newbridge’s amazing local organisations during Monster Family Fun Day. Beidh Gaeilge ann freisin! - Preab, a Pop-Up Gaeltacht in the Town Hall is sponsored by Conradh na Gaeilge and designed for fluent speaker and beginner alike.

June Fest Chair, Colm Somers, says: “We have a bigger and better programme than ever. Coming back together to celebrate and reconnect are the primary aims of the festival committee this year.

We’ve worked hard with our partners and supporters to create a wide and varied offering for our

Newbridge community and neighbours across the county.”

'“We're also very excited to launch The George's Street Party running over two days. On Day 1 Music and local Buskers steal the show while Dancers step it out on Day 2.

The Cottage Market will be bustling at Market Square and traders on George's Street bringing colour and a carnival atmosphere to our unique pedestrian venue! “Easy Listening”, a creative, relaxed reading space for writers of all ages, is another new initiative that we are delighted to introduce.”

While the festival programme runs throughout June, the core event take place Fri 3rd – Mon 6th June: Official Opening / Yarn Bomb with music by Roisin McAlinden - Linear Park Fri 3rd June 5.30pm; George's Street Party / Cottage Market - Sat 4th / Sun 5th June 1 – 6pm; Monster Family Fun Day featuring Charities Expo - St. Conleth's GAA Park Mon 6th June 12 – 6pm

Riverbank Art Centre highlights during June Fest 22 include music legend Peggy Seeger and son Calum MacColl on Saturday 4 th June at 8pm.

The Curragh Evening Race Meeting on 1st June features the Sky Bet June Fest Handicap.