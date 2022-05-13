Search

13 May 2022

Sleeping driver hit 80 metres of central median fencing in Kildare motorway crash

Incident

Sleeping driver hit 80 metres of central median fencing in Kildare motorway crash

The accident happened on the M4

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

13 May 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A man who fell asleep while driving hit 80 metres of central median fencing on a County Kildare motorway route.

Before Naas District Court on April 20 was Mohammad Shahid, 30, whose address was given as 2 Fana Bui, Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra, Galway, was prosecuted for driving while under the influence of an intoxicant and dangerous driving at Newtown, Maynooth, on June 19, 2020.

Garda Liam Houlihan said the single vehicle collision occurred at around 7pm. He said the vehicle, a VW Golf, had hit  the wire and poles of the central median.

He added the driver indicated he had fallen asleep.

The defendant was frothing at the mouth but tested negative for alcohol.

Read more Kildare news

“In layman’s terms I believe he was out of it,” said the garda.

An oral fluid sample was taken and proved positive for cocaine in a drug testing device.

The garda said that three off duty nurses were at the scene and the defendant was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown.

The garda also said that he asked a doctor to take a specimen of blood or urine and a blood sample was taken which, according to the Medical Bureau of Road Safety, indicated the presence of cocaine.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly submitted that there was no proof of driving apart from what the defendant and he said no one was available to suggest that the defendant's driving was dangerous.

Mr Kennelly said that the State had not proven that the defendant was not in capable control of the vehicle.

He also said that there was no evidence given that the doctor who gave permission for the sample to be taken was the treating doctor.

He said the defendant is a medical technician who would lose his job if disqualified.

Inspector Paul Reilly said the defendant volunteered he was driving and the garda stated clearly that the defendant had fallen asleep and was frothing.

He said the garda was present with the treating doctor when the doctor , who was to take the sample , arrived.

Judge John O’Leary dismissed the driving while under the influence of an intoxicant allegation, noting that the treating doctor must be asked about taking a sample.

However he was quite satisfied the man had admitted driving and fell asleep.

He said he was inclined to reduce it to careless driving and imposed a €1,500 fine.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media