Kildare Leaving Cert student faces trial over allegedy knocking man unconscious

Naas Courthouse
A Leaving Cert student who allegedly knocked a man unconscious in Naas appeared before the local District Court on May 11.
Brian Curran Storey, 18, whose address was given as 65 Cluain Aoibhinn, Craddockstown, Naas, had the matter adjourned.
Sgt Jim Kelly said the injured party was headbutted, knocked unconscious to the ground and was kicked in the groin. He sustained cuts to his face and forehead and had significant pain to his jaw.
Sgt Kelly told a previous court hearing that the incident occurred at Poplar Square, Naas, at around 1am on August 28 last, an ambulance was requested and the injured party was taken to hospital where an x-ray examination as well as a scan were conducted.
Judge Desmond Zaidan sent him forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court. He said that if an alibi forms any part of his defence he must provide details to the prosecution. The judge remanded him on continuing bail.
