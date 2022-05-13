Search

13 May 2022

Kildare Leaving Cert student faces trial over allegedy knocking man unconscious

Hospital

Kildare Leaving Cert student faces trial over allegedy knocking man unconscious

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

13 May 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A Leaving Cert student who allegedly knocked a man unconscious in Naas appeared before the local District Court on May 11.

Brian Curran Storey, 18, whose address was given as 65 Cluain Aoibhinn, Craddockstown, Naas, had the matter adjourned.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the injured party was headbutted, knocked unconscious to the ground and was kicked in the groin. He sustained cuts to his face and forehead and had significant pain to his jaw.

Read more Kildare news

Sgt Kelly told a previous court hearing that the incident occurred at Poplar Square, Naas, at around 1am on August 28 last, an ambulance was requested and the  injured party was taken to hospital where an x-ray examination as well as a scan were conducted.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sent him forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court. He said that if an alibi forms any part of his defence he must provide details to the prosecution. The judge remanded him on continuing bail.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media