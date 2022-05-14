Dangerous dog breeds are running loose in Kildare park

Monread Park, Naas
Dangerous dog breeds are running loose in Monread Park, Naas.
Some owners are letting the dogs off the lead, according to Cllr Bill Clear and he said bye laws are needed to deal with the problem.
He said anybody who identifies a dangerous breed, which is not under control, can contact him if it is a dangerous breed.
He said Monread Park has great potential which is being threatened by some dog owners.
Hewas told by KCC official Simon Wallace that there are no bye laws in place for the control of dogs in Monread Park or other parks in the Naas Municipal District area.
Mr Wallace also said there are no plans to implement any bye laws “as we do not have the resources to develop or implement them.”
However the council plans to review the existing signage in the parks regarding the control of dogs and dog fouling and provide signage if none exist in the parks.
Kildare players Jack Sheridan, right, and Brian Byrne celebrate after the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Down and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.