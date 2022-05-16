Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, May 16

The death has occurred of Ann COX (née Tighe)

Rosetown, Athgarvan, Newbridge, Kildare



COX Ann (Née Tighe) (Rosetown, Athgarvan, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) – May 14, 2022. Peacefully with her family in the gentle care of the Doctors and staff of the Oncology Ward at the Beacon Hospital. Dearly beloved Wife of Dermot and devoted Mother of David, Louise, Aoife and Patrick. Adored Grandmother of Dermot Jnr, India, Isla, Sarah, Patrick and Louis. Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Evelyn and Fidelma, brother Jim, sister-in-law Caroline, daughters-in-law Tamso and Vicky, sons-in-law Kevin, Darragh, nephew James, niece Anna, relatives, extended family and friends.





Removal from her residence to the Dominican College Church, Newbridge on Wednesday May 18th to arrive at 2:00pm for Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. House private for family only. Funeral Mass in celebration of Ann’s life may be viewed online at http://dominicansnewbridge.ie/live-streaming/.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barnardos Ireland or AsIAm Ireland. Donations box in the Church.

https://www.idonate.ie/register-donor-payment.htmlhttps://asiam.ie/donate/

May her kind and gentle soul, Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Sr. Rose Anne POWER

Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Kildare / Delvin, Westmeath



POWER, SR. ROSE ANNE, Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and South Africa, and formerly of Moyleroe, Delvin, Co. Westmeath (peacefully) in the convent - 14th May 2022 in her 96th year in the wonderful and kind care of the Holy Family Sisters and Staff. Deeply regretted by her Community, her sister, Anne, brother, Frank, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the Holy Family Convent chapel, Newbridge on Monday from 3 p.m. Removal to St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass on Tuesday morning. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

The death has occurred of Garry Souhan

Johnstown Road, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare



Garry Souhan, Johnstown Road, Enfield Co Meath, 15 May 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his son Garry. Loving husband of Phyllis and adored father of Jackie, Niamh, and Sylvia. Deeply regretted by his sisters Patsy and Geraldine, son in law Neville, and grandchildren Katie, Anthony, Mikey, Garry, and Sarah. Brothers in Law, sisters in law, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

May Garry Rest in Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mary Dunne (née Doherty)

Hillcrest,Clonaghadoo, Mountmellick, Laois, R35 DT68 / Newbridge, Kildare



Mary died peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaois. Loving wife of Manus and dear sister-in-law of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Manus and family, Ian and his partner Irene, Rhona, Manus and his wife Helena , Aaron and his wife Annette , grandchildren and great-grandchild Aida, sister-in-law Stella, brothers-in-law Brendan, Desmond and Vincent, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in her home on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday to St. Mary's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Mary's Cemetery. House private on Monday morning. Sympathisers can express their sympathy on the online section below.

The death has occurred of Margaret Peyton (née Dagg)

Glasnevin, Dublin / Shillelagh, Wicklow / Castledermot, Kildare



Peyton (nee Dagg), Margaret of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow and Castledermot, Co. Kildare, 10th May 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Sean and cherished mother of Sinead, David and John; John’s partner Vera, sister Nancy, brothers Billy, Robert and John. She is sadly missed by her husband, family, extended family, friends and relatives, neighbours and those who cared for her.

May her soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass at The Church of Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East, Dublin 11, at 10am on Tuesday, 17th May 2022. Burial afterwards at 1.30pm (approximately) at St Brigid’s Cemetery, Tomacork, Carnew, Co. Wicklow (Y14 H767).

To leave messages of condolence for the family please use the link below.

Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home Carnew 087 2888981