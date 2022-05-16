Missing Kildare 16 year-old found safe and well
An Garda Síochána have announced Khadijah Kuhnel, 16-years-old, who went missing from Celbridge, Co. Kildare on Wednesday, May 4 of this year has been found safe and well.
The gardaí have extended their thanks to the public for their assistance with this matter.
