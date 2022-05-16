Kildare schools support LGBTQ+ students

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland; Joy Coleman, Orla Rowan, Caroline Herity, Piper’s Hill College principal; and Moninne Griffith, Belong To
In 2020, both Naas Community College and Piper’s Hill College signed up to participate in a new national LGBTQ+ safe and supportive schools project run by Belong To, the national LGBTQ+ youth organisation.
They join 11 other schools nationwide in being accredited by Belong To as safe/supportive for LGBTQ+ students. The schools recently received an award from Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland at an event in the Mansion House, Dublin.
The project is a ground-breaking approach to creating a school environment that is fully inclusive spanning policy, curriculum, staff culture, school environment, student supports and engagement.
The programme was intensively piloted in 21 post-primary schools in Ireland in 2021.
Belong To has worked with LGBTQ+ young people to create a world where they are equal, safe and thriving in the diversity of their identities and experiences.
