16 May 2022

Kildare schools support LGBTQ+ students

Kildare schools support LGBTQ+ students

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland; Joy Coleman, Orla Rowan, Caroline Herity, Piper’s Hill College principal; and Moninne Griffith, Belong To

16 May 2022 4:00 PM

In 2020, both Naas Community College and Piper’s Hill College signed up to participate in a new national LGBTQ+ safe and supportive schools project run by Belong To, the national LGBTQ+ youth organisation.

They join 11 other schools nationwide in being accredited by Belong To as safe/supportive for LGBTQ+ students. The schools recently received an award from Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland at an event in the Mansion House, Dublin.

The project is a ground-breaking approach to creating a school environment that is fully inclusive spanning policy, curriculum, staff culture, school environment, student supports and engagement.

The programme was intensively piloted in 21 post-primary schools in Ireland in 2021.

Belong To has worked with LGBTQ+ young people to create a world where they are equal, safe and thriving in the diversity of their identities and experiences.

