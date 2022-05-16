PHOTO GALLERY: Were YOU spotted when the Taoiseach visited Kildare?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited Kildare last week and on top of opening a new social housing development in Castlefen, Sallins. The Taoiseach also did a walkabout around Naas and greeted everyone from passers by to unsuspecting people getting a haircut ahead of the hottest weekend of the year. Were you snapped with Micheál Martin last Friday?
Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Emma Walsh, Brooke O'Brien, Robyn Plunkett and Katelyn Rockett.
All photos by Aishling Conway.
Jimmy Hyland of Kildare celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kildare and Westmeath. Phot by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Winner of Best Dressed Aine Purcell (Centre) with Best Dressed Judges Aileen O'Brien (O'Brien PR) and Rosanna Davison alongside finalists Bríd Hanlon, Veronica Walsh, Laura Hanlon and Catherine O'Conn
