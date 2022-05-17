Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, May 17

The death has occurred of Brendan Lawless

Leixlip, Kildare / Dublin 2, Dublin



LAWLESS, Brendan (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Sheriff Street, Dublin 1) May 15th., 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. James’ Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Trish) and much loved father of David, Karen and Suzanne and loving grandfather to Dexter, Lily and Holly; sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Damien and Martin, daughter-in-law Wilma, brother Michael, sisters Pat and Imelda, close friend Doreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Tuesday evening (May 17th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (May 18th) to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in the Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Brendan’s funeral mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Thomas ( Tom) LEAHY

Ardmore, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, son Thomas, daughters Sharon and Joy, daughter-in-law Desiree, son-in-law Matt, grandchildren Colm,Sarah, Thomas, Adam, Joanna and Joshua, wider family circle and friends.

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm in Brannockstown Baptist Church, Eircode; W91K004, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Gideon International or Friends of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, Kildare.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith".

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

The death has occurred of Pauline Reid (née Corcoran)

Battlemount, Narraghmore, Kildare, R14 AP64 / Athy, Kildare



Suddenly on Friday, May 13th 2022 at home. Predeceased by her son Declan and brother Dominic. Deeply missed by her loving husband Johnny, sons Paul, John, Pat and daughter Martina, grandchildren Kevin, Sarah Jane and Killian, daughters-in-law Cora and Deirdre, brothers Sean, Vincent, Ger and sister Moria, her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephew, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Pauline Rest in Peace

Reposing at her Residence on Tuesday 17th from 8pm, with rosary at 9pm, Removal by Leigh's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning at 10.40am to arrive at Crookstown Parish Church for 11am requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live Streamed on https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/crookstown-webcam/. Those wishing to leave a message may do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Garry Souhan

Johnstown Road, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare



Garry Souhan, Johnstown Road, Enfield Co Meath, 15 May 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his son Garry. Loving husband of Phyllis and adored father of Jackie, Niamh, and Sylvia. Deeply regretted by his sisters Patsy and Geraldine, son in law Neville, and grandchildren Katie, Anthony, Mikey, Garry, and Sarah. Brothers in Law, sisters in law, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

May Garry Rest in Peace

Garry will be reposing at his family home on Tuesday from 3pm concluding with rosary at 8pm .Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption Jordanstown (A83 YO21) on Wednesday May 18th at 12 midday followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery .House private on Wednesday please. Garry's Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-assumption.

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Talbot

Baybush, Straffan, Kildare / Dublin



Talbot, Matthew (Matt), Baybush, Straffan, Co. Kildare and late of Dublin, May 15th 2022, peacefully with his beloved wife Maureen by his side in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit. Matt will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughters, step-daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and many friends.

"God Bless You Matt"

Rest In Peace

Matt will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane (Eircode : W91YPX4) on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm, concluding with evening prayers at 7pm. Private removal from his residence on Wednesday at approx. 12pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 12:30pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below. Friends and neighbours are welcome to line the route on the morning of Matt's Funeral.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 12:30pm by clicking on the following link : https://celstra.ie/live-feeds/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

*Please observe hand and cough etiquette throughout the funeral*

Please note, ample parking is available at the Funeral Home.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230