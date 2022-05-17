Man faces threat to kill allegation in Kildare court

The hearing took place at Naas District Court
A man with intellectual disability faces an allegation of making a threat, Naas District Court heard on May 4.
The court was told that the threat to kill or cause serious harm was made on October 13 last.
The man, who appeared in court with a healthcare professional, had the case adjourned.
Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that the man is on prescribed medication and he said these sometimes can have side effects.
The Judge also said there was a need for medical doctors to consult with the man’s family when making assessments - rather than excluding them on the grounds of patient confidentiality because he is over 18 years of age.
”There is something not right about not consulting his family,” said the judge.
Defending solicitor David Powderly said the defendant is now based in Cork and a disability services team are taking a real interest in him.
He said the team had brought him to court that day.
Mr Powderly asked that the case be adjourned without a hearing date being fixed because “there may be an issue oer fitness to plead.”
Judge Zaidan was told that the defendant lives with his mother who is unwell and he did not know his father, who has passed away.
The case was adjourned for mention to July 6 with the defendant remanded on continuing bail.
Twilight Jet ridden by Leigh Roche winning The Goffs Lacken Stakes at Naas for Michael O'Callaghan, Photo: carolinenorris.ie
Tullamore Branch employees Paul Maloney (Branch Manager) Jill Keeley, Teresa Woods, Breda McDonald, Geraldine Kenny, Lisa Moyles, Michelle Coleman, Colin Walsh.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.