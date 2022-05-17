Search

17 May 2022

Man faces threat to kill allegation in Kildare court

The hearing took place at Naas District Court

Kildare Now Reporter

17 May 2022 1:00 PM

editor@kildarepost.com

A man with intellectual disability faces an allegation of making a threat, Naas District Court heard on May 4.

The court was told that the threat to kill or cause serious harm was made on October 13 last.

The man, who appeared in court with a healthcare professional, had the case adjourned.

Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that the man is on prescribed medication and he said these sometimes can have side effects.

The Judge also said there was a need for medical doctors to consult with the man’s family when making assessments - rather than excluding them on the grounds of patient confidentiality because he is over 18 years of age.

”There is something not right about not consulting his family,” said the judge.

Defending solicitor David Powderly said the defendant is now based in Cork and a disability services team are taking a real interest in him.

He said the team had brought him to court that day.

Mr Powderly asked that the case be adjourned without a hearing date being fixed because “there may be an issue oer fitness to plead.”

Judge Zaidan was told that the defendant lives with his mother who is unwell and he did not know his father, who has passed away.

The case was adjourned for mention to July 6 with the defendant remanded on continuing bail.

Local News

