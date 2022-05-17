Bollards on Kildare ring roads won't be replaced

The controversial wooden bollards, Naas
Bollards placed along either side of ring roads in Naas will not be replaced as they become damaged.
Naas Mayor Seamie Moore made a call for wooden and concrete bollards and concrete bollards located along the ring roads in Naas to be taken away.
Cllr Moore said the bollards and concrete barriers on the southern inner relief road should be removed "as they serve no sustainable security or enhancement purpose."
However, according to Kildare County Council it was previously agreed that any damaged timber bollards on the ring roads in Naas would not be replaced. And due to the number of bollards on the ring roads and limited resources available, it is not possible to remove them all at this time.
Brian Byrne of Kildare takes a free during the Christy Ring Cup 2020 Final match between Down and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Jimmy Hyland of Kildare celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kildare and Westmeath. Phot by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Winner of Best Dressed Aine Purcell (Centre) with Best Dressed Judges Aileen O'Brien (O'Brien PR) and Rosanna Davison alongside finalists Bríd Hanlon, Veronica Walsh, Laura Hanlon and Catherine O'Conn
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.