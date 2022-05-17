Search

17 May 2022

Judge tells Kildare man to quit drinking and fighting

Case

Judge tells Kildare man to quit drinking and fighting

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

17 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A man was warned to stop drinking and fighting by a judge in Naas Courthouse.

The man was prosecuted for breaching a protection order and evidence of arresting him at 7.30am that day was given by Garda Tom Egan at Naas District Court on April 27.

The court heard that the man breached the order on April 14 and when gardaí called to the family home they found him and his ex-partner intoxicated.

Read more Kildare news

The court heard that the alleged victim made the call and there had been an altercation between the pair.

The court also heard that no further complaint was forthcoming from the woman.

“It was slightly chaotic when we arrived; there was a physical or verbal altercation, or both,” said Gda Egan.

The garda added “there is a serious alcohol issue.”

Garda Egan also said that they have three children, who were present at the time.

And for the past six to eight months the man has gone back on the drink “and this is the main problem.”

Garda Egan also said that apart from this, there  are no other issues with the defendant.

The defendant said he had been off alcohol for 10 years.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told the man he cannot be drinking and fighting adding “you’re not a bad guy” and the problems arise through drink.

There was no objection to bail provided that the defendant remains sober, does not come to garda attention and has no contact with his ex-partner.

The man is permitted to see the children but at a neutral location rather than the family home because, said Sgt Jim Kelly “this is where all the trouble seems to originate.”

The matter was adjourned to September 15.

