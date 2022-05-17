Alleged €8m Kildare drugs haul pair sent for trial

Two men charged in connection with an €8m drugs haul in the Straffan and Kill areas have been sent for trial to the Circuit Court.

Eric Lawlor, 46, whose address was given as Baybush House, Baybush, Maynooth, faces allegations of possessing cannabis and cocaine for the purposes of sale or supply and with a breach of the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act at Cypress House, Baybush, Straffan, on February 11, 2021.

Eugene Mulligan, 49, whose address was given as Hillside Cottage, Carrigans Upper, Ballymote, County Sligo, faces an allegation of possessing cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply at Kill Hill, Kill , on February 11, 2021.

Both men appeared before Naas District Court on May 4 and they first appeared in court in February of last year.

Garda Jacinta O’Connor gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on Eugene Mulligan before the May 4 court sitting.

The court heard that it will be alleged he had €1.2m worth of cannabis.

Sending him forward for trial to the Naas Circuit Court on May 17, he told him that, if it applies, he must give details of any alibi to the prosecution in advance .

He was remanded on High Court bail.

Garda Donal Donoghue said the incident arose as a result of an operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

He said a car was observed leaving a house and when the premises was searched some 318 kilos of cannabis with a street value of €6.5m was found along with €18,000 in cash and a small amount of cocaine.

Also found were ledgers, a vacuum packer and a scales “articles for drug trafficking”, said Garda Donoghue.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he was sending Mr Lawlor forward on signed pleas to Naas Circuit Court on May 17 and in the meantime he stays on High Court bail.

He also said the defendant must provide details of any alibi in advance.