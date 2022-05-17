Man attempted to choke ex-partner in front of child, Kildare court hears

A man who allegedly attempted to choke his ex-partner appeared at Naas District Court on April 27.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the incident happened in November 2021 and he claimed the man assaulted her by pulling her hair and attempted to kick her in the head and body.

He said the woman was pushed to the ground and an attempt was made to choke her when he forced his knee on to her neck.

He also said she sustained severe bruising to her arms and legs as well as her neck area and the court heard the incident happened in front of their child.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said that the alleged injured party is no longer in the jurisdiction and there is no contact between them at the moment.

Mr Kennelly said he would be making an application for free legal aid.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the allegation is “certainly not minor, it’s awful stuff” and he indicated he would refuse jurisdiction.

The matter was adjourned to October 5.